Police Ask Public's Help In Finding Suspect In Western Mass Liquor Store Theft

Zak Failla
Police in Westfield are attempting to identify and locate this wanted man. Photo Credit: Westfield Detective Bureau

An alert has been issued by police in Western Massachusetts as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who was caught on camera robbing an area liquor store.

Detectives in Hampden County from the Westfield Police Department released a video of a suspect who allegedly walked into a local liquor store, picked out several items, and proceeded to walk out of the building without even attempting to pay for the products.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a t-shirt with a black and white tiger on it, sneakers, a blue hat, and light blue mask. No other descriptive information was provided.

While releasing the video to the public, police also took a shot at the shoplifter on social media, mocking his drinks of choice.

“An odd choice of Mike's hard lemonade and a large bottle of Hennessey,” they posted online with the video.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Rick Mazza at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org or at the department by calling (413) 572-6400.

