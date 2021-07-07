Police Ask Motorists To Use Caution At This Western Mass Intersection

Police agencies in Western Massachusetts are cautioning about a potentially dangerous four-way intersection that could pose a threat for motorists in the area.

The Leverett Police Department in Franklin County issued an alert cautioning of a new four-way stop at the intersection of Depot Road, Long Hill Road, and Amherst Road.

Officials said that the Selectboard approved the change over the winter due to multiple complaints from drivers and area residents, and the Highway Department recently installed new signage in the area.

