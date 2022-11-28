Pittsfield School Employees Union President Charged With Drunkenly Shoving Cop: Police

Police in Florida arrested the president of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union earlier this month after she allegedly shoved a sheriff's deputy while drunk at a concert, authorities said.

Sandra Amburn, 73, of Pittsfield, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer — a felony — stemming from the alleged Nov. 18 altercation at The Villages in Sumter County, Florida, a police report said. Amburn was visiting a family member who lives in the popular retirement community, reports said.

A sheriff's deputy said someone called him to a concert at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square around 8:15 p.m. because Amburn "was very intoxicated and needed to stop drinking." Authorities did not say what Amburn did to lead them to that conclusion.

The deputy wrote that Amburn was visibly intoxicated and angry, and she became "increasingly argumentative and aggressive" after he asked her to step away from the stage and speak with him.

Amburn touched the in-uniform deputy multiple times during their discussion, even after he asked her to stop repeatedly. She eventually pushed him by his service belt, the report said. The deputy arrested her and charged her with assault, authorities said.

Amburn spent the night at Sumter County Detention Center before she posted her $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Amburn, the incumbent president for the American Federation of Teachers Local 1315, did not return an email on Monday morning, Nov. 28, seeking comment.

