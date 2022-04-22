Contact Us
Police & Fire

Pittsfield Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Nicole Valinote
Destinie Sanford Destinie Sanford
Destinie Sanford Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsfield Police Department
Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The Pittsfield Police Department in Berkshire County issued an alert on Friday, April 22, that Destinie Sanford was reported missing.

She is described as being about 5-foot-6, with brown eyes and black hair, authorities said. 

Police said Destinie was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue pants. 

She might also be wearing a black coat, and she may have a white and black Steve Madden bag, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

