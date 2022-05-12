Pittsfield Police Search For Missing 17-Year-Old

Police in Western Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Angelina Campbell has been reported missing, according to an announcement from the Pittsfield Police Department on Thursday, May 12.

Police said Angelina is described as being about 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Angelina's whereabouts to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

