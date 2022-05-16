Contact Us
Man Indicted In Connection With Fentanyl Seized In Western Mass
Police & Fire

Pittsfield Police Issue Alert About Missing 25-Year-Old Woman

Leigha Pyenson Leigha Pyenson
Leigha Pyenson Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsfield Police Department
Police in Western Massachusetts are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman.

The Pittsfield Police Department in Berkshire County issued an alert on Monday, May 16, that Leigha Pyenson was reported missing.

Pyenson is described as being about 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes, police said. 

She was last seen wearing a light blue coat and gray pants, authorities said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. 

