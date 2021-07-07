Contact Us
Police & Fire

Pittsfield Police Ask Public's Help Locating Missing Teen

Nicole Valinote
Jordan Wright
Jordan Wright Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Police in Massachusetts are asking the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Pittsfield Police Department issued the request for information on Jordan Wright's whereabouts on Tuesday, July 6.

Jordan is described as having brown eyes and brown/black hair. 

Anyone with information about Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.  

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

