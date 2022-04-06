Pittsfield Man Arrested For Shooting That Kills One, Injures Another

A man has been arrested for an alleged shooting that killed one and injured another in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place in Berkshire County in Pittsfield on Monday, April 4 on Von Nida Avenue.

Laquan Johnson, age 27, of Pittsfield, entered a not guilty plea before being held without bail, said the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Pittsfield Police responded to a Shotspotter activation at the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue. Investigators learned that two victims drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center, the DA's Office said.

One of the victims, Stephan Curley, 26, also of Pittsfield, died at the hospital. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, they added.

“I send my condolences to Mr. Curley’s family and friends who are mourning his loss,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Johnson faces charges including:

Murder

Assault to murder

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators request that anybody with information contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706.

