Police & Fire

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Hit By Car Near Pittsfield Park: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
First responders on the scene of a serious pedestrian crash in Pittsfield on Monday, Jan. 30
First responders on the scene of a serious pedestrian crash in Pittsfield on Monday, Jan. 30 Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police on Twitter

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Western Massachusetts, authorities said.

The pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on West Street near Dorothy Amos Park in Pittsfield on Monday morning, Jan. 30, according to Pittsfield Police on Twitter.

Traffic was being diverted from the area as a result. Motorists were also being told to seek an alternate route.

No other information was released.

