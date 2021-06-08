Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

One Trapped After Crash In Western Mass

Zak Failla
One person was trapped in Western Massachusetts crash. Photo Credit: Facebook/Colrain Firefighters’ Association
A driver in Western Massachusetts was put in a precarious position after getting trapped inside the vehicle following a reported multi-vehicle crash, police said.

First responders in Colrain were dispatched to a stretch of Sadoga Road in Heath shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7, where there was a reported rollover with at least one person trapped.

According to the Colrain Firefighter’s Association, the driver had to be helped out of the vehicle and was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation. Fire crews helped stabilize the vehicle following the crash and aided paramedics at the scene.

