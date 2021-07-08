One Killed, Two Hurt After Driver Crosses Yellow Line In Head-On Western Mass Crash, Police Say

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash after one of the drivers allegedly crossed the yellow line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

The crash took place in Hampden County, around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, in the area of North Westfield Street in Agawam.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the operator of one motor vehicle crossed over the center double yellow line while driving north on North Westfield Street, said Lt. Dan Bonafilia.

The operator then struck a vehicle traveling southbound. The two occupants of the vehicle that crossed the centerline were transported to a local hospital where the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead, Bonafilia said.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the passenger is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The operator of the vehicle that was struck was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Agawam Police is continuing to investigate this crash with the assistance of the MSP Collision and Reconstruction Section as well as the District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has any information related to this crash, please contact the Agawam Police Department Traffic Bureau.

