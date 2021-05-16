Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Pop-Up Showers, Thunderstorms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Temperatures
Police & Fire

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
One person was killed in a crash in Western Massachusetts.
One person was killed in a crash in Western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

One person was killed and another airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

It happened in Hampshire County around 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15 on Route 9 in Belchertown, and involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One person received CPR and did not survive, according to police. A passenger was life-flighted to UMass Worcester Hospital. 

Police have not yet released the identities of those involved or further details.

The crash led to the closure of Route 9 during the accident investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.