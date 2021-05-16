One Killed In Two-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

One person was killed and another airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

It happened in Hampshire County around 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15 on Route 9 in Belchertown, and involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One person received CPR and did not survive, according to police. A passenger was life-flighted to UMass Worcester Hospital.

Police have not yet released the identities of those involved or further details.

The crash led to the closure of Route 9 during the accident investigation.

