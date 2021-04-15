Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed In Single-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

Kathy Reakes
A 37-year-old Western Massachusetts man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Western Massachusetts.

It happened in Hampshire County around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 in Belchertown in the area of 102 Amherst Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old Belchertown man had failed to negotiate a curve in the road and hit a guardrail, said Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by Belchertown Police, the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and the Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction unit.

