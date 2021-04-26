One Injured After Car Crashes Into Western Mass Store

A Western Massachusetts business is still closed a day after a vehicle crashed into the building causing major damage to the inside of the store.

The incident took place in Hampden County at the Teddy Bear Pools & Spas at 41 East St., in Chicopee around Sunday, April 25, after the car crashed right into the building, leaving a hole and causing damage to the inside of the store, said Detective Donna Liszku of the Chicopee Police.

The female driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the building, Liszku said. The driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was later arrested, police said.

Police did not have the charges the woman was arrested for.

Store owners said on Facebook the vehicle entered through the front window and traveled through the store, coming to rest in the lab area.

Hazmat was called due to the chemicals used for pool cleaning, Liszku said.

On Sunday and Monday, April 26, store employees, along with local firefighters, were on the scene cleaning up the mess and rebuilding the store.

No word when the store would be able to reopen. Repairs and pool work are still taking place off-site, they said.

Customers are asked to check Teddy Bear Pools & Spas’ social media for updates on the store’s reopening.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.