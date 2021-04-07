Most Wanted Western Mass Suspect Apprehended In Florida

A suspected rapist added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list last month has been apprehended in Florida.

Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz, age 40, who was wanted for aggravated rape in a case that occurred in May 2020, was nabbed after a motel desk clerk on Tuesday night, April 6 recognized one of his guests from the wanted poster released by the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, said state police.

According to police, Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Travelodge Motel in Kissimmee, Florida, after the motel notified them Cancel-Muniz, was a guest, and a Level 3 sex offender wanted in Deerfield in Franklin County, Massachusetts.

Cancel-Muniz was wanted for aggravated rape causing serious bodily injury, rape, kidnapping, and strangulation, Massachusetts State Police said. He has a lengthy criminal record, with numerous prior convictions for indecent assault and battery, statutory rape, and assault and battery. In 2005, he was convicted and sentenced for the rape of a child.

He's also been the subject of 11 civil restraining orders in Massachusetts and has multiple convictions for violating protection orders.

He was added to the most-wanted list in March after police believed he fled the state.

The desk clerk found out Cancel-Muniz was wanted after having a problem with him and looking up his name online. The search turned up the wanted poster by the Massachusetts State Police.

Osceola County Deputies responded to the motel around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, verified the warrants against Cancel-Muniz, and placed him under arrest as a fugitive from justice.

Deputies transported him to their facility for booking and he is currently being held in Kissimmee, Florida.

A virtual appearance in a Florida court is expected on Thursday, April 8, and Massachusetts authorities will arrange for him to be transported back to the state.

