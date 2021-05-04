Man Wanted For Stealing From Convenience Store In Western Mass

A Western Mass police department is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for two incidents of thefts at convenience stores.

The Springfield Police Department is seeking your help to identify this suspect who during two incidents went behind the counter at the Pride store on Page Boulevard and stole lottery tickets on two occasions in January and April.

The man is wanted on the charge of larceny from a building.

If you have any information on who this person is please contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

Or anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

