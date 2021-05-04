Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Moderna Will Double Size Of Manufacturing Site In Massachusetts
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing From Convenience Store In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Springfield Police want to know.
Know him? Springfield Police want to know. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A Western Mass police department is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for two incidents of thefts at convenience stores.

The Springfield Police Department is seeking your help to identify this suspect who during two incidents went behind the counter at the Pride store on Page Boulevard and stole lottery tickets on two occasions in January and April.

The man is wanted on the charge of larceny from a building.

If you have any information on who this person is please contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

Or anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.