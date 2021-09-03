Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: 54-Year-Old Killed In Rollover SUV Crash On I-91 In Western Mass
Police & Fire

Man Pulled From Pond Hospitalized In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nine Mile Pond
Nine Mile Pond Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The condition of a 49-year-old man pulled from a Western Massachusetts pond is unknown, according to police.

The incident took place just before 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3 in Hampden County when the Wilbraham Police Department and Wilbraham Fire Department received a 911 call about the man in distress at Nine Mile Pond. 

Both agencies responded to the area were told the man was attempting to swim to a boat however did not surface. 

The marine unit and dive team began and search and under the direction of Sgt Shawn Baldwin located the man about 40 minutes later and 25 feet from shore, police said. 

 The man was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. 

His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.