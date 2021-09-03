Man Pulled From Pond Hospitalized In Western Mass

The condition of a 49-year-old man pulled from a Western Massachusetts pond is unknown, according to police.

The incident took place just before 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3 in Hampden County when the Wilbraham Police Department and Wilbraham Fire Department received a 911 call about the man in distress at Nine Mile Pond.

Both agencies responded to the area were told the man was attempting to swim to a boat however did not surface.

The marine unit and dive team began and search and under the direction of Sgt Shawn Baldwin located the man about 40 minutes later and 25 feet from shore, police said.

The man was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

