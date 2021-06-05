Man Nabbed With Ghost Gun After Traffic Stop In Western Mass, Police Say

Federal and state investigators apprehended a 22-year-old who was already out on bail for a previous weapons arrest after he was found in possession of an illegal, loaded “ghost gun” following a weeks-long investigation by state and federal law enforcement in Western Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, June 2, members of the Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, ATF Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested Chicopee resident Jorge Montano at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street.

Police said that narcotics detectives have been investigating Montano for several weeks for the illegal possession of a firearm and received information he was in possession of a ghost gun with the serial number scratched off.

While conducting surveillance this week, investigators said that they saw Montano get into a car, and he was taken into custody following a traffic stop when detectives found the ghost gun in the center console.

Investigators noted that Montano was arrested in March last year with a loaded firearm inside his vehicle and he was released on a $500 bail.

Montano was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license. Following his arrest. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.