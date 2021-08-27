Man Drove Nearly Five Times Over Legal Limit During Morning Commute, Mass State Police Say

A 41-year-old man was busted driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike with a blood alcohol content nearly five times the legal limit, State Police said.

State troopers in Middlesex County were called at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 to assist with a motor vehicle stop after an erratic driver of a Chevy Cruze was stopped on Route 90 in Framingham.

Police said that during the stop, it was determined that the driver, Worcester County resident Ryan Carey, of the Town of Douglas, was allegedly intoxicated, showing signs that included speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.

Troopers were able to remove Carey from his vehicle, police said, though he was unable to perform any Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Carey was reportedly unable to stand on his own without leaning on his car and failed four tests.

Carey was taken into custody without incident and transported to State Police barracks in Weston for booking. Police noted that during the ride to police headquarters, Carey fell asleep in the back of the cruiser.

When he was offered a breathalyzer, it was determined that Carey’s BAC was .36 percent, nearly five times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Carey, whose driver’s license was previously suspended, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. No return court date has been announced.

