Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Shooting Girl In Leg In Western Mass, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Jose Estrada
Jose Estrada Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a girl in the leg.

Hampden County resident Jose Estrada, age 21, of Agawam, was arrested around 6:55 p.m., Friday, April 9, for the shooting which took place around an hour earlier in the area of Worthington and Armory streets, in Springfield, said Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh.

According to Walsh, officers were responding to the area for a disturbance when they heard several gunshots and found a juvenile female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigating officers found the vehicle used in the shooting on Worthington Street and watched as Estrada parked on Marion Street and began to walk away from the vehicle, Walsh said.

He was stopped and arrested and charged with:

  • Unlicensed operation of a vehicle
  • Number plate violation to conceal ID
  • Receiving a stolen vehicle
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a Class A drug
  • Use of a vehicle without authority

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 413-787-6355 or text C274637 type SOLVE and your tip.

