Police & Fire

Local Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In Western Mass

Joe Lombardi
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

It happened at about 2 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Hampshire County, on southbound Route 91 in Easthampton

Troopers assigned to State Police-Northampton observed a 2011 Honda Accord stopped in the breakdown lane with damage from striking a stationary object on the side of the roadway.

Troopers and Good Samaritans at the scene quickly rendered medical aid to the operator of the Honda, a 67-year-old woman from Chicopee, until Northampton Fire and Rescue arrived on scene. 

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, state police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation reveals the operator may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash, said police.

The crash remains under investigation by:

  • Members of the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, 
  • Crime Scene Services, 
  • Hampshire County State Police Detective Unit, 
  • Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

