Lenox Man Thought He Sent Nudes To Teen, But They Went To Police

A 35-year-old Berkshire County man who thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl online got a rude awakening after he sent her several naked videos of himself, federal authorities said.

Paul J. Bruzzi, of Lenox, is now charged with attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

In September, Bruzzi started a conversation with what he believed was a teenage girl on a social media app but was an undercover federal agent, the prosecutor said. Bruzzi allegedly sent them nine photos and videos where he displayed his genitals and pressured the "teen" to reciprocate, the prosecutor said.

Bruzzi faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, along with a potential $250,000 fine, federal officials said.

