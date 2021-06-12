Contact Us
Police & Fire

Know It? This Pickup Truck Involved In Hit-Run Western Mass Crash, Police Say

Police are attempting to locate the driver of a truck that was potentially in a hit-and-run in Western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: East Longmeadow Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver and truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that involved injuries.

The East Longmeadow Police Department issued an alert on Friday, June 11 as they attempt to track down a potential hit-and-run driver who was in a Chevy Silverado.

Police said that the truck (see above) may have been used in a hit-and-run crash that left injuries to another driver before taking off.

Investigators noted that the license plate is only on the rear of the pick-up truck, and it may be green and white. No other details were released by police.

In the photo released by investigators, the side of the truck appears to be damaged, and the driver is wearing a light blue polo shirt with hats on the dash.

Anyone who has information regarding the vehicle has been asked to contact investigators at the East Longmeadow Police Department by calling (413) 525-5440.

