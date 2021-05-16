ID Released For Victim Killed In Western Mass Crash Between SUV, Motorcycle

The identity has been released of the person who was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

It happened in Hampshire County around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in Belchertown, and involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Ware Road and Enoch Sanford Road.

The operator of a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Hampden County resident Niles Robbins, age 46, of Wales, was transported to Mary Lane Hospital in Ware, where he later died, police said.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Worcester County woman from Charlton was Life-Flighted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The crash investigation is being conducted by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Belchertown Police, and Belchertown Fire Department.

