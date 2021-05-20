House Fire Breaks Out In Western Mass

A two-alarm fire broke out in a Western Massachusetts home early on Thursday morning that crews were able to contain to a basement, officials said.

First responders were dispatched to a basement fire in Hampden County, on Converse Street in Longmeadow, at around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, following a call from WestComm Regional Dispatch.

Officials said that crews responded to the scene and found the fire in the basement of the residence, which was quickly knocked down. The home sustained smoke and water damage in the incident.

The fire caused a temporary closure of Converse Street in Longmeadow on Thursday morning, with traffic detoured down Porter Lake Drive and Dickinson Street. No injuries were reported to anyone in the home or firefighters who battled the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation.

