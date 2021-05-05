Firearm Lookalike Seized From Teen In Western Mass

Police in Western Massachusetts seized an airsoft gun from a teenager that was intentionally modified to look like a real assault rifle.

Officers from the Longmeadow Police Department received a report of multiple cars that had been driving through neighborhoods with no headlights on at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

Several drivers were tracked down by officers, who fled the area, with one returning to the scene.

According to police, they stopped one of the 17-year-old drivers, and while speaking with him, located the airsoft gun (Exhibit A above) in plain sight in the backseat with the orange tip of the weapon intentionally “blacked out” to make it look like a real weapon.

The teen told officers that he intentionally taped over the orange tip of the airsoft gun to make it look real for the purpose of a game high school seniors have been playing called "senior assassin.”

Police said that the goal of the game is to ambush and squirt other seniors with squirt guns for a chance to win a cash prize.

“So why was this weapon being used for this game? What were the intentions behind ‘blacking out’ this weapon? How would you respond if you came home and found someone hiding in your backyard holding that weapon waiting to ambush your child?,” the Longmeadow Police Department posted on Facebook.

“Knowledge is power. Please help us educate and spread the word as to why this scenario could have been deadly and completely avoidable.”

