Fire Breaks Out At Funeral Home In Western Mass

A fire broke out at a Western Massachusetts funeral home.

First responders in Franklin County were dispatched to the Kostanski Funeral Home on Federal Street in Greenfield at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, May 24, where there was a reported fire inside the structure.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which led to the closure of Federal Street between Beacon Street and Sanderson Street, police said.

No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

