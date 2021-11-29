Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Massachusetts

Contact Us
State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Massachusetts.
Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 190 northbound in the Worcester County town of Lancaster at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, Massachusetts State Police reported.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a 63-year-old woman from Pasadena, California, died before troopers arrived.

The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

State Police said troopers were assisted at the scene by:

  • Lancaster Fire and EMS
  • The Office of the Medical Examiner
  • MassDOT

