Two Western Massachusetts men are facing charges after police seized a loaded firearm and 91 bags of heroin.

The Springfield Police Department said the drugs and the firearm were seized at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Police said 25-year-old Anthony Ayala and 27-year-old Maurice Bailey, both of Springfield, were arrested on Summit Street.

The men are facing a number of gun and drug charges, authorities said.

