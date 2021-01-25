Crime Spree In The Berkshires - Multiple Stores Robbed, Suspect Still At-Large

A convenience store crime-spree is currently nailing parts of the Berkshires - but perhaps not for much longer.

On Monday, Jan. 25, around 11 a.m. police released photos to the public of a suspect in hopes that that person can be identified.

Since Sunday, Jan. 24, afternoon, law enforcement agencies in Pittsfield and Lenox have responded to 5 robberies at 5 convenience stores, Pittsfield Police said.

Police believe the robberies are being committed by the same person.

The suspect has been described as a white male, tall and slender. The suspect has threatened that he is in possession of a weapon, though none has been shown thus far, police said. The suspect has demanded cash from the businesses. The robberies have occurred at different hours of the day and night.

As a result of these incidents, The Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) is increasing patrols and is asking area business owners and employees to be aware of any suspicious individuals inside or around their businesses.

If a business is equipped with a video surveillance system or alarm, police are asking that owners ensure that they are operational.

Suspicious activities can be reported to the Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Anyone with information about these specific robberies is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Det. Jim Losaw at (413) 448-9700, ext. 572, the Detective tip line at (413) 448-9706, or text PITTIP and your message to 847411 (TIP411)

More information regarding these incidents will be released at a later time, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.