Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Massachusetts Cases By County
Police & Fire

Card Skimmer Found At ATM At Bank In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The discovery of a credit card skimmer at a Bank of America ATM in Holyoke ATM is raising concerns with police and bank customers.
The discovery of a credit card skimmer at a Bank of America ATM in Holyoke ATM is raising concerns with police and bank customers. Photo Credit: Jon Cooper/Unsplash

A card skimmer was discovered on an ATM machine at the Bank of America in Hampden County last month. 

Holyoke Police said the simmer was detected on Monday, 1, after a technician found the device at the Holyoke bank branch and contacted the  Holyoke Police Department, reported 22News

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is now investigating the incident.

Police say the skimmers work by reading your credit card information and pin numbers. The "collectors,"  then use printers to clone the cards using the thieves' names, or the info is sold on the dark web.

The department is reminding residents to always check ATMs for devices, or to see if they look strange in any way

Signs of a skimmer include if the card reader is sticking far out or if the credit card reader is loose.

Holyoke Police said to always contact the police if you find a skimmer and to alert the establishment. 

You can reach the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.