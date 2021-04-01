Card Skimmer Found At ATM At Bank In Western Mass

A card skimmer was discovered on an ATM machine at the Bank of America in Hampden County last month.

Holyoke Police said the simmer was detected on Monday, 1, after a technician found the device at the Holyoke bank branch and contacted the Holyoke Police Department, reported 22News.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is now investigating the incident.

Police say the skimmers work by reading your credit card information and pin numbers. The "collectors," then use printers to clone the cards using the thieves' names, or the info is sold on the dark web.

The department is reminding residents to always check ATMs for devices, or to see if they look strange in any way

Signs of a skimmer include if the card reader is sticking far out or if the credit card reader is loose.

Holyoke Police said to always contact the police if you find a skimmer and to alert the establishment.

You can reach the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.

