Police & Fire

Berkshire County Home Destroyed By Fire

Nicole Valinote
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Sandisfield on Monday, Jan. 31. Firefighters responded to a house fire in Sandisfield on Monday, Jan. 31.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Sandisfield on Monday, Jan. 31. Photo Credit: Tolland MA Volunteer Fire Department
Authorities called a Massachusetts home a "total loss" after a fire broke out and engulfed the structure. 

The Tolland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the Berkshire County town of Sandisfield at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, the department reported.

Fire officials said the crew assisted Sandisfield Fire at the scene.

Tolland Fire reported that the home was engulfed in flames by the time it was reported, and described it as a "total loss."

Crews also arrived from Monterey, Otis, Riverton, Connecticut, Colebrook, Connecticut, and New Marlborough, authorities reported. 

The fire marshal and County car 1 also responded to the scene.

Tolland Fire left the scene at about 3:45 p.m., authorities said.

