The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Police & Fire

Accused Western Mass Drug Dealer Caught With Ghost Gun, Police Say

An alleged drug dealer in Western Massachusetts was busted with a ghost gun.
An alleged drug dealer in Western Massachusetts was busted with a ghost gun. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

An alleged drug dealer with a lengthy history of crime was busted with a ghost gun and drugs by police in Western Massachusetts.

The Springfield Police Department received information about a man selling drugs in the North End by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force & Violent Offenders Task Force on Tuesday, May 11.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Springfield resident Manuel Ortiz, near the intersection of Main Street and Waverly Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the North End.

Investigators were able to track down Ortiz, stopped him, at which point they seized a large-capacity “ghost gun” that was inside the waistband of his pants. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz was also found in possession of 18 bags of heroin and 7 rocks of crack cocaine.

Ortiz, age 38, was charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way;
  • Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes;
  • Possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony;
  • Carrying a firearm without a license;
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug with a previous offense;
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug with a previous offense.

No return court date has been announced for Ortiz.

