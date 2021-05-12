Accused Western Mass Drug Dealer Caught With Ghost Gun, Police Say

An alleged drug dealer with a lengthy history of crime was busted with a ghost gun and drugs by police in Western Massachusetts.

The Springfield Police Department received information about a man selling drugs in the North End by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force & Violent Offenders Task Force on Tuesday, May 11.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Springfield resident Manuel Ortiz, near the intersection of Main Street and Waverly Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the North End.

Investigators were able to track down Ortiz, stopped him, at which point they seized a large-capacity “ghost gun” that was inside the waistband of his pants. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz was also found in possession of 18 bags of heroin and 7 rocks of crack cocaine.

Ortiz, age 38, was charged with:

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way;

Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes;

Possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony;

Carrying a firearm without a license;

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug with a previous offense;

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug with a previous offense.

No return court date has been announced for Ortiz.

