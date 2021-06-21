Accused Dealer Nabbed With Heroin In Western Mass Stop, Police Say

A routine traffic stop of a driver in Western Massachusetts led to a drug charge for an alleged dealer who was in possession of heroin, police said.

Officers from the Ware Police Department stopped a driver at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 after he allegedly blew through a stop sign on South Street.

During the subsequent stop, police said that the driver, Easthampton resident Emmett Harvin was found in possession of heroin “consistent with distribution,” and he was taken into custody by officers without incident.

Harvin, age 46, was charged with illegal possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute and cited for failing to yield at the stop sign. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned later on Monday, June 21.

