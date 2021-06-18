36-Year-Old Woman Killed In Western Mass Crash

Contact Us
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Chicopee.
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Chicopee.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating a fatal rollover crash that left a 36-year-old woman dead and a minor with serious injuries.

State Police troopers in Westfield responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 90 at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 18 in Chicopee, where there was a report of a driver and passenger who suffered serious injuries on the roadway.

Police said that the preliminary investigation into the crash determined that a 36-year-old woman from Palmer was driving eastbound on Route 90 when she lost control and her Subaru Forester rolled over.

The vehicle crossed over the median into the westbound lanes of Route 90, avoiding any oncoming vehicles, though the driver and passenger suffered severe injuries.

According to police, first responders and good Samaritans attempted to save the driver’s life, but she died from her injuries sustained in the crash. Her identity has not yet been released.

A minor who was a passenger in the Subaru was transported to Baystate Hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”

Officials said that the crash remains under investigation by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

