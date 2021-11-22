24-Year-Old From Western Mass Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

One man from Berkshire County was killed and two others hospitalized in Western Massachusetts following a late-night single-vehicle crash, State Police announced.

State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive Boston at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Upon arrival, troopers reported that they found three occupants of the vehicle inside, each with serious injuries.

According to police, the 24-year-old driver from Northampton died at the scene, and his 18-year-old and 22-year-old passengers were transported by paramedics to a Mass General Hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The crash forced a closure of the ramp to allow State Police to investigate and clean up the scene.

Police said that “the facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.