Pittsfield police were called to the Merrill Road business in Pittsfield just after 7:45 p.m. after someone broke into the building and swiped an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Police said earlier news reports that said this was an armed robbery are untrue. No weapon was used in the robbery, police said.

Pittsfield police ask anyone with information to call detectives at (413) 448-9705.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.