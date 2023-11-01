Fair 37°

SHARE

Pittsfield Man, 42, Discussed Sexually Assaulting Child He Met Online: DA

A Pittsfield man who struck up a sexual conversation with a 14-year-old on Facebook found out that the girl he wanted to assault was a police officer, authorities said. 

<p>James Wojtkowski allegedly sent nude photos of himself to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.&nbsp;<br></p>

James Wojtkowski allegedly sent nude photos of himself to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Spiske
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

James Wojtkowski was arrested and charged last week with dissemination of matter harmful to minors, the Berkshire County District Attorney said on Wednesday, Nov. 1. 

Investigators said Wojtkowski contacted a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in North Adams on April 29. He probed the girl for information like where she went to school, where she lived, and if she could sneak out of the house. He also asked about her sexual history and talked about what he would do to her in bed, police said. 

He also sent nudes of himself. 

They set up a meeting time, but when Wojtkowski showed up at the designated area, there was no girl. It was just North Adams police with a pair of handcuffs. 

A judge set his bail at $25,000, the prosecutor said. He is not to have any contact with underage children outside of his biological kids. 

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE