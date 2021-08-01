'He Was One Of A Kind': Beloved Firefighter In Western Mass Dies

A beloved firefighter in Western Massachusetts who has served with his department for seven years has died.

The Holyoke Fire Department announced on Friday, July 30 that firefighter Jonathan “Jono” Robert died.

The department said Robert had been active with the Holyoke FD since June of 2014.

This morning the Holyoke Fire Dept received devastating news of the untimely passing of Firefighter Jonathan “Jono”... Posted by Holyoke Fire Department on Friday, July 30, 2021

The Holyoke firefighters association said Robert was "a great man, a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed."

It is with great regret￼ to inform our community of the passing of Active Firefighter Jonathan “Jono” Robert. Jono was a... Posted by Local 1693 Holyoke Firefighters Association on Friday, July 30, 2021

"To the Robert family we grieve with you," the group said. "The brothers and sisters of the Holyoke Fire Department are here for you now and always."

The association said it will share more details once they are made available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.