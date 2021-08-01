Contact Us
'He Was One Of A Kind': Beloved Firefighter In Western Mass Dies

Nicole Valinote
Jonathan “Jono” Robert
Jonathan “Jono” Robert Photo Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

A beloved firefighter in Western Massachusetts who has served with his department for seven years has died.

The Holyoke Fire Department announced on Friday, July 30 that firefighter Jonathan “Jono” Robert died.

The department said Robert had been active with the Holyoke FD since June of 2014.

The Holyoke firefighters association said Robert was "a great man, a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed." 

"To the Robert family we grieve with you," the group said. "The brothers and sisters of the Holyoke Fire Department are here for you now and always."

The association said it will share more details once they are made available.

