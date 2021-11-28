Contact Us
Community Rallies To Support Family Of 24-Year-Old From Western Mass Killed In Crash

Zak Failla
Michael Lap
Michael Lap Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The community is rallying around the family of a 24-year-old killed in a car crash who was remembered by friends and family as someone who “was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.”

Hampshire County resident Michael Lap, of Northampton, died and two others were hospitalized in Western Massachusetts at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 following a single-vehicle crash in the Sumner Tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive Boston.

In response, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign was set up for the family, which garnered nearly $12,000 in donations from 245 people in the first few hours it was set up.

The money raised will go to cover funeral costs and bereavement time for Lap’s parents.

“Described by his friends as ‘always the first to help anyone, always made sure you had everything you needed. He constantly checked in every day on his friends even people he had just met,’” organizers wrote.

“Now it’s our turn to support Michael by rallying around his family and helping them in honoring him as he is laid to rest.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

