Douglas Hawley, of North Adams, was killed just before 11:30 a.m. after being hit by the train in North Adams, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators said he was hit between the American Legion and the Brien Center, both on American Legion Drive in North Adams.

The train was traveling at a slow speed when it struck Hawley, the prosecutor said.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but police are investigating the circumstances leading up to it.

A GoFundMe fundraiser created to pay for his funeral services has raised $650 of its $6,500 goal Wednesday afternoon. Organizers say anything left over will go to his children.

The campaign said he was a single father who was hard of hearing and did not hear the train coming down the tracks.

Click here for more information on the campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.