Jeremy Stanton, of Pittsfield, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. Stanton pleaded not guilty, and a judge ordered him held without bail.

Police arrested Stanton at a home in Worthington in Hampshire County on an outstanding probation violation warrant and assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), officials said.

Babcock was found shot in the driver's seat of his car at 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Fenn Street in Pittsfield, The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not speculate on a potential motive for the killing.

Memorials for Babcock have poured in online, with dozens of people posting their shock at his sudden death.

The 38-year-old worked as a barber using the name Babs the Barber, according to his Facebook page.

His sister Meghan Babcock created a GoFundMe campaign to help their parents pay for Ryan's funeral. The campaign has raised more than $2,500 as of Thursday afternoon, more than half of its goal.

