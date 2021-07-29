Western Mass Woman Sentenced For Stealing $260K-Plus In Government Benefits

A Hampden County woman was sentenced in federal court for stealing more than $260,000 in government benefits.

Debbie Moore, age 57, of Springfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, July 27, to five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced. The first six months of Moore's sentence are set to be served under house arrest.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money in September of 2020.

The Attorney's Office said from November of 2003 through February of 2018, $261,933 in Social Security Retirement benefits intended for Moore's aunt-in-law were deposited into a bank account Moore controlled after her aunt-in-law died. Moore used the money for her own personal expenses.

Moore was also ordered to pay restitution of $261,933.

