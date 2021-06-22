Western Mass Man Admits To Child Porn Charges

A Western Massachusetts man is facing potential jail time after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, the Department of Justice announced.

Springfield resident Ross Lopata, age 33, pleaded guilty this week to four counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography following his arrest last year.

Lopata was indicted in June last year, and has been in custody since his arrest on June 11, 2020.

According to the DOJ, Lopata received and was in possession of child pornography on multiple occasions between Dec. 17, 2018 and June 11, 2020, by downloading images and video files from the internet that depicted prepubescent children engaged in sex acts.

