Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
News

Western Mass Man Admits To Child Porn Charges

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield today to child pornography offenses.
A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield today to child pornography offenses. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Western Massachusetts man is facing potential jail time after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, the Department of Justice announced.

Springfield resident Ross Lopata, age 33, pleaded guilty this week to four counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography following his arrest last year.

Lopata was indicted in June last year, and has been in custody since his arrest on June 11, 2020.

According to the DOJ, Lopata received and was in possession of child pornography on multiple occasions between Dec. 17, 2018 and June 11, 2020, by downloading images and video files from the internet that depicted prepubescent children engaged in sex acts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.