A small plane has crashed at the Northampton Airport in Hampshire County.

The incident took place on Thursday, July 22, when the airplane was attempting to take off at the airport located on Old Ferry Road in Northampton, said the Northampton Fire Department.

The department is currently responding, but report that no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

