Police Issue Alert For Missing Pittsfield Man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region who hasn’t been seen in several weeks.

In Berkshire County, Pittsfield Police said they’re looking for Lee Walter Meisenheimer, age 69, who was last seen sometime around Wednesday, July 13.

He’s known to frequent grocery stores and Walmart in the Coltsville area of Pittsfield, police said.

Authorities described Meisenheimer as a white male with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing brown pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

