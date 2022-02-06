Pittsfield Nurse Admits To Stealing Fentanyl From Critical Care Patient

A Western Massachusetts nurse has admitted to stealing fentanyl that was being administered to a patient in a hospital's critical care unit.

Berkshire County resident Jessica Lotto, age 36, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 31, to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit, or subterfuge, according to an announcement from Rachael Rollins, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

She was charged in November of 2021, Rollins said.

According to the announcement, while working at Berkshire Medical Center in February of 2019, Lotto entered a patient's room and used a syringe to steal fentanyl that was being administered to the patient through an IV line.

She later admitted that she took the drug from the patient, the US Attorney's Office said.

Lotto is set to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2023, Rollins said.

