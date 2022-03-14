Pittsfield Man Sentenced For Multi-Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

A 54-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Berkshire County resident Edward Chapman, of Pittsfield, was sentenced on Thursday, March 10, to 11 years in prison and eight years of supervised release, according to an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

In March of 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone, and marijuana, the announcement said.

Authorities started to investigate members of a violent drug trafficking organization in Brockton in 2018, and they identified Chapman as a heroin and cocaine dealer who was receiving supplies from a co-conspirator, the US Attorney's Office reported.

An indictment charged Chapman and 16 others with controlled substance and firearm offenses in June of 2019, according to the report.

Ten other defendants have also been sentenced in the case, the US Attorney's Office said.

The remaining defendants have pleaded guilty and are waiting to be sentenced.

