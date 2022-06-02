North Adams Man Accused Of Stabbing Wife To Death

A Berkshire County man is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife to death, the District Attorney's Office announced.

Luis Rosado, age 49, of North Adams, was arrested Thursday morning, June 2, in connection to the death of his wife, Jillian Rosado.

He was taken into custody without incident at around 8:30 a.m. at an apartment on Fenn Street in Pittsfield, the DA announced.

Rosado was later arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on a single count of murder.

It came just days after police and medics were called to a home on Charles Street in North Adams just before 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, according to officials.

Rosado had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

The Medical Examiner confirmed that she had died from being stabbed.

State Police said they are continuing to investigate what led up to the killing and asked anyone with information to contact their detective unit at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.

“I send my deep condolences to Mrs. Rosado’s family for the heartbreak and pain they are experiencing," said Berkshire County DA Andrea Harrington.

"I thank all law enforcement agencies who put all of their energy into investigating this homicide."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.