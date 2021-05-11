Former Western Mass Cop Convicted In Child Sex Abuse Case

A former Western Mass cop has been sentenced to two to three years in prison after being found guilty of several counts in connection with a child sex abuse case,

Hampden County resident Daniel Cintron, age 31, of Monson, a former Springfield police officer, had been found guilty in a jury-waived trial in Hampden Superior Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and intimidation of a witness.

Following the court’s verdict, he was sentenced to two to three years in state prison.

His conviction was the second trial on the charges after a jury in September of 2019 deadlocked on a number of charges before them.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office opted to retry the case but had to wait until recently due to the pandemic’s impact on the court system.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, and the Chicopee Police Department.

Cintron was fired from the Springfield Police Department in 2017 after he was accused of rape in the case of three children.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I hope this verdict brings justice to all of the victims and families involved in this case. The bravery of the victims should be commended in coming forward, as the fear and angst created by someone who abused his position of power, is not easily overcome."

Cintron is also accused of charges stemming from an altercation at the Eastfield Mall in August of 2017, which awaits trial.

